Workers putting up the signboards along the Johor-Singapore Causeway. PHOTOS: SHINMINDAILYNEWS/TIKTOK

‘We can’t walk?’ New ‘No pedestrian’ signs on Causeway spark confusion — but rule isn’t new

Newly installed traffic signs prohibiting pedestrians and indicating a 50km/h speed limit have appeared along the Johor-Singapore Causeway, raising concerns among cross-border commuters.

According to a video shared on April 9, several workers were seen installing the signs along the Causeway.

The signs, which read “No Pedestrians Allowed” and “Speed Limit 50km/h”, have prompted worries among some commuters about possible enforcement and fines.

Some commuters ‘forced to walk’ despite knowing the dangers

Despite the long-standing ban, some commuters continue to walk across the Causeway, often due to heavy congestion and limited transport options.

Mr He (transliterated), 24, who walks across the border daily, said he has worked in Singapore for three years. He switched from taking the bus to walking about a year ago after repeated delays caused by traffic jams and crowded buses.

Although he is aware of the risks, he said he is forced to do so to save time and avoid being late for his 8am shift in Woodlands.

“If the number of buses could be increased, I wouldn’t choose to take the risk, but there’s really no other way,” he said.

Another commuter, Lan Zi Xin (transliterated), 31, said he usually takes the bus and only walks during special circumstances such as long weekends when traffic is heavier.

He added that he hopes a proper pedestrian walkway could be introduced in future, especially with the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link set to begin operations in 2027, after which the Shuttle Tebrau train service will cease.

Traffic signs are not new

According to past reports, pedestrians have long been prohibited from using the Causeway.

A 2018 video on CNA showed signage at the start of the Johor-Singapore Causeway stating that pedestrians are not allowed. “Any accidents are your own responsibility,” the notice read in Malay.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Andrew Chen Kah Eng, the Stulang state assemblyman, said walking on the Causeway has always been prohibited, though the law has not been strictly enforced.

He added that the recently installed signs are likely replacements designed to be more visible, rather than a new measure.

While acknowledging the longstanding congestion issues, he noted that the lack of strict enforcement has led some commuters to continue walking.

Mr Chen said he has been advocating for a designated pedestrian walkway to provide a safer alternative for commuters to cross the border. However, past proposals — including a covered walkway — have yet to make progress.

‘Walk at your own risk’: Some netizens agree pedestrians shouldn’t walk on Causeway

A Facebook post sharing pictures of the signs along the Causeway captioned “Latest news!!! What the F, we can’t walk?” has garnered more than 210 reactions and 120 comments.

Some pointed out that the Causeway is a highway, and that pedestrians have been disregarding the law for years.

“Highway you can walk? F your head la,” one Facebook user commented.

Another added: “You have been walking illegally for many years.”

Others warned of the risks.

“Walk at your own risk. If an accident happens, the government won’t take any responsibility and your insurance also might not cover you as you have breached the rules,” one wrote.

Others offered cheeky alternatives for those who wish to cross the border.

“You can try crawling, lay down and roll your body,” one suggested, while another said: “Maybe can swim.”

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