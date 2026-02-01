The Sentosa Development Corporation said it and the National Parks Board were alerted to the presence of the reptile on the evening of Jan 31. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO AND KENNETH MARK YONG/FACEBOOK

Water activities suspended at 3 Sentosa beaches after crocodile sighting; search under way

Eileen Ng

The Straits Times

Feb 1, 2026

Water activities such as swimming and kayaking have been suspended at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong Beach at Sentosa until further notice after a crocodile was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove.

The Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) said it and the National Parks Board (NParks) were alerted to the presence of the reptile on the evening of Jan 31.

"As the sighting was assessed to be valid, a joint team was immediately activated to search for it. The search by NParks and SDC is currently ongoing," SDC said in a Jan 31 Facebook post.

While the beaches remain open, SDC said water activities are not allowed on the three beaches.

It also said it has stepped up patrols and monitoring across the island's beachfront areas.

"Members of the public are advised to adhere strictly to safety signages and instructions on the ground," it added.

The public are advised to remain calm and back away slowly if they encounter a crocodile.

Any sightings and encounter should be reported to NParks Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

While crocodiles can usually be seen sunbathing and swimming at Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, they have been known to make surprise appearances at other parts of Singapore.

In January 2025, a crocodile was spotted swimming along and close to the edge of a canal near Yishun Dam.

In March 2023, a large crocodile spotted on a beach in Marina East Drive was put to sleep due to concerns over public safety.

The Straits Times has contacted NParks and SDC for more information.

