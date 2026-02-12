[LIVE] Budget 2026: PM Lawrence Wong delivers first budget speech since GE2025

PHOTO: MINISTRY OF DIGITAL DEVELOPMENT AND INFORMATION, THE STRAITS TIMES FILE

Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong is delivering Singapore's Budget 2026 statement in Parliament at 3.30pm today, setting out the Government's plans for the year ahead.

The Budget is expected to address ongoing cost pressures and economic uncertainty, while laying out measures to support jobs, businesses and Singaporeans at different life stages.

Want to find out if there are more CDC vouchers this year?

