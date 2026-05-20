A man was seen eating a takeaway meal while on the MRT.

Viral clip of commuter eating takeaway meal on MRT divides netizens: ‘What’s the point of taking this video?’

A viral video of a man eating from a takeaway bowl in an MRT cabin has divided netizens – some questioned why the person recording the clip did not inform him, while others insisted that they should have known.

The video, shared on the Singapore Stuff Facebook page on May 19, shows the seated commuter eating his meal using disposable utensils while nearby commuters appear unfazed.

The man has a piece of suitcase between his legs and a backpack on his lap. He seems unaware that he is being filmed.

Towards the end of the clip, a train announcement can be heard over the intercom stating that the train is arriving at Bugis MRT station, suggesting that the incident took place on either the East-West Line or the Downtown Line.

Netizens ask what’s the point of taking video

The reel has since garnered more than 61,000 views, 200 reactions, and 180 comments.

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Some netizens deduced that the man was a foreigner – possibly a traveller taking the MRT for the first time and unaware that eating in the MRT is not allowed.

“I wonder why the person who took this video didn’t inform the boy about the ‘no eating’ rule in SMRT... What’s the point of taking this video?” asked a netizen.

“Excuse the foreigners if they did not know the rules till he finished his food, then advise him with a kind gesture,” suggested another.

Some observed that it was not something Singaporeans would do.

“Our culture is to take video or photo but never to speak out,” commented a Facebook user.

Still, many insisted that anyone using the train should know and obey the rules.

“I wonder how much he will get fined,” asked a netizen. “They know the rules also they still do ...I don’t think they are ignorant,” another said.

“Hello brother. Here is Singapore. Please respect our law,” yet another demanded.

One foreigner spoke in support of the rule against eating in the train, without addressing the incident in question: “I’m from the UK and visit Singapore frequently. I like the no eating or drinking rule. It’s strict but necessary if you compare the mess and rubbish left on public transport in other countries.”

Several netizens appealed for compassion and understanding.

“He may look healthy but ... what if he actually has a medical issue? Some children are born with insulin deficiency... if the sugar falls their life can be fatal .. we don’t know...let the authorities handle it, let’s not be Karens,” said one.

“Please forgive this boy, maybe he is very hungry and cannot take it anymore – so he eats in the train,” another pleaded.

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