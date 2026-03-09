Woman strolls to JB checkpoint in bathrobe and slippers while doing makeup: 'Queen'

A viral video of a woman dressed as though she had just stepped out of the shower and putting on makeup while she strides nonchalantly towards the Johor Bahru immigration checkpoint has amused and impressed netizens.

The 17-second clip, shared on TikTok by @crystalbellys on March 8 and captioned "sg multitasking queen", starts with a back view of the woman dressed in a bathrobe with a towel wrapped around her head and bedroom slippers, curling her lashes.

She then opens a compact powder case and starts dabbing her face while looking into the mirror, seemingly oblivious of those passing her. A makeup tray — replete with receptacles for brushes and an eyelash curler — is strapped in front of her.

The post has so far garnered 124,300 views and 4,360 reactions.

"Why am I impressed?" asked a tickled netizen.

"Queen," said another.

"I know a baddie when I see one," yet another wrote, praising the woman's confidence.

Others were also impressed that the woman did not get in anybody's way.

"As long as she walks on the left side, should be okay. Not on the right and slow like hell," said one TikToker.

One netizen drew parallels with their own daily commute. "Me on the bus," said the commenter.

Another felt the woman simply being pragmatic. "Time is money," wrote the netizen.

Some also joked that immigration officers seemed unfazed by the unusual sight of her using the walkway as her powder room.

"The fact that the immigration officers just let her be," said one commenter, which received this cheeky reply: "Because what other bomb she'd be carrying on other than a bath bomb?"

It remains unclear whether the woman was heading to Singapore or Johor.

Stomp has reached out to crystalbellys for more details.

