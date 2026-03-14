The angry man gesticulates as he berates the teen. PHOTO: SGVIRALITY/FACEBOOK

Video of man berating teen at Chinatown restaurant for not speaking Mandarin goes viral: 'You think you're better than us?'

A video of a man, allegedly intoxicated, berating a teenager for not speaking Mandarin at the al fresco area of what appears to be a restaurant in Chinatown has gone viral.

The 25-second clip, shared on Facebook page SGVirality with no source attribution, shows a man yelling at someone, purportedly a teenager. The youth appears only briefly as the man shoves him, while anything he might have said in his defence was either not recorded or drowned out by older man's shouting.

"You think you're better than us, right? Why? You speak English, you good, ah?

"You don't speak Chinese, right? Then you f*** off.

"Don't eat here. Don't eat here. I will buy your bill, don't eat here. You don't speak Chinese, f*** you.

"Don't stand there. Do not stand there," says the man in the video. In fact, he doesn't just say it — he shouts every word of his rebuke and has to be restrained by his friends.

Aside from the caption of the video, which reads: "Chinese teen got scolded by drunkard for 'Don't speak Chinese'," there is little context and no explanation for why the man is so angry.

Based on the surroundings seen in the video, the incident likely took place at a popular Chinese restaurant in Chinatown.

Netizens point out irony of man not speaking Mandarin

The video, posted on March 11, has garnered over 111,000 views, 300 reactions and 190 comments.

"Why? You are his father?" asked a Facebook user. "Drunk person will vent anger in ridiculous way," another said.

Several commenters pointed out that, despite reprimanding the teen for not speaking Mandarin, not a word of it was spoken.

"Says the one that speaks English!!" said a netizen. "But whole video he didn't speak a single word of Chinese (sic)," another said.

Some netizens were also critical of the man for his outburst.

"Alamak cannot drink, don't la. Make yourself malu (shame) and act like a clown," said one. "Drink what beer? Next time I can avoid this brand of beer?" another said.

There were many tongue-in-cheek comments, too.

"Looks like Eric Tsang," said one, referring to the similarity of the man's build to the Hong Kong actor.

"He auditioning for NDP ah, shout so loud for what," said another.

"A few more bottles (and maybe) he can recite Tang Bo Hu (a Ming Dynasty poet) poems in Hokkien and start scolding in French also," yet another said.

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