The woman hits and shoves the man in the video. PHOTOS: SINGAPORE INCIDENTS/FACEBOOK

Video of couple quarrelling at HDB void deck goes viral: ‘From love birds to angry birds’

A video, which appears to show a couple’s spat at an HDB void deck, has gone viral, with some joking that they went from “love birds” to “angry birds”.

The minute-long clip, shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook group on April 15, shows the woman hitting and shoving the man.

Although the man does not appear to retaliate in the video, he appears upset over a picture that she had sent.

“That picture you want – very romantic, is it?” he asks.

The woman then calls herself “stupid” and accuses the man of cheating on her.

The video appears to originate from a TikTok livestream by the account @NAVEEN LINA, which uses a man’s portrait as its profile picture.

On April 15, the account shared a post featuring a picture of a man proposing to a woman with flowers.

“I truly loved you and sincerely proposed to you.❤️ You accepted me, but your heart was never fully mine.💔 It still belongs to someone else,” the on-screen caption read.

The caption also alluded to “romantic pictures” the woman had kept, which might be linked to what the man was referring to in the viral video.

It concluded: “I’m sorry… but I have to let go.”

In response, the woman posted on her personal account reiterating her earlier accusation, adding that her employer is aware of the dispute.

Netizens amused by video

The Facebook video has garnered over 135,000 views, 865 reactions, and 265 comments.

Netizens seemed amused by the video, though some felt that it was a private matter that should not have been shared publicly.

“Ahahaha why these people didn’t mind their own business liao?” asked a Facebook user.

“Why do they post such private matters?” questioned another.

Many of the comments were light-hearted.

“It’s 2026 and instead of keeping it private, people are going live on TikTok now for their personal fights. How is TikTok not monetising this? Every slap $0.50,” said a netizen in jest.

Another netizen shared their take on the situation: “Aiya every Sunday morning, before they get what they want, love bird. When evening after they get what they want, angry bird.

Every week, same drama.”

Several netizens focused on the action.

“After happy, happy now become Tom and Jerry,” said one, alluding to the cartoon.

“Good fighter, ate (sister),” said another netizen.

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