‘Very disrespectful’: TikToker furious after missionaries tell him he’s on ‘wrong path’ and going to hell

A TikToker has shared his frustration after being approached by two missionaries who told him he was on the “wrong path” and at risk of going to hell.

In the 104-second clip captioned “LEAVE ME ALONE LA”, content creator @pale.nerves, who goes by the name Kai, said he was talking to a client on his mobile phone at a bench outside Plaza Singapura when two men, whom he described as being in their 20s, approached him.

According to Kai, it was clear he was on the phone, but that did not stop the pair from trying to get his attention — by waving in front of him.

After putting his client on hold, he asked what they wanted. One of them asked: “Do you have a minute to talk about Jesus Christ?”

Kai said he declined politely, explaining that he was on a call. However, the men persisted, saying it would only take a minute.

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He said he remained respectful, and reiterated that he was busy, but according to Kai, one of them then told him: “Yo, I just don’t want to see you go to hell.”

The man then tried to hand a pamphlet to Kai, which he refused.

“I told him respectfully, I am Buddhist — like, ‘Amituofo’ (Amitabha, a Buddhist expression of greeting and gratitude) vibes, you know,” Kai said.

“And this boy, he looks at me and tells me, ‘that’s the wrong path’.”

That was when Kai lost his temper and told them he was not interested.

“I respect all religions,” he said. “But telling me my religion is the wrong path is crazy.”

Mixed reactions online

The video, shared on April 29, has since garnered more than 198,300 views, 16,000 reactions and 170 comments.

Many online users sympathised with Kai, with some expressing shock and calling the blunt approach inappropriate.

“Like... why so rude to begin with?” commented one.

Another suggested: “Should ask them back, ‘Don’t your religion teach you to respect other religions? Mine does. If yours didn’t then you are on the wrong path’.”

Others said such remarks could be seen as disrespectful, especially in a multireligious society. “People need to learn how to respect other religions,” said one.

Some users speculated that the men were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, commonly known as Mormons, sharing similar encounters in various locations.

“They are probably Mormons. Happened to me once around Dhoby Ghaut MRT. Ignored him as long as possible until he got upset and started going on a rant of me having sin and going to hell etc,” said one netizen.

While Kai did not confirm this, he replied “ya” to a comment asking if they were wearing something resembling a “school uniform”.

Several netizens wondered whether what the missionaries did was illegal.

“This is straight up harassment. Can the authorities do something about it?” one asked.

While public preaching is not illegal in Singapore, proselytising must be “exercised very sensitively” and not be at the expense of communal harmony.

One netizen pointed out: “Insulting a particular religion and aggressive proselytising is chargeable under Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act. You can actually lodge a complaint.”

Others took a lighter view of the encounter, making jokes referencing Buddhist figures.

“Sorry leh, guan yin ma don’t like competition,” said one.

“I’m Buddhist. try again in my next life,” quipped another.

Stomp has reached out to Kai for more details, and to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Singapore for comment.

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