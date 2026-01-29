Logistics company SF Express, whose logo was printed on the van's side, said it is aware of the situation and an internal investigation has been initiated. PHOTO: SGRV ADMIN/FACEBOOK

Van driver in viral video chases down and kicks car near Aljunied, police investigating

Ann Chen

The Straits Times

Jan 28, 2026

Police investigations are ongoing after a van driver was seen in an online video chasing down and kicking another vehicle in an industrial area off Aljunied.

The incident took place in Kallang Way at around 10.35am on Jan 27, according to a Facebook post on the incident.

In a dashcam video accompanying the social media post, a stationary black van carrying the logo of logistics company SF Express is seen in the centre of the road, straddling both sides of the traffic flow.

A person in a dark top is seen confronting someone in a white car, which moves off and overtakes the van against the traffic flow. The person is then seen walking towards the van.

Later in the same video, the black van is seen driving against the flow of traffic and abruptly stopping at a traffic junction.

A person – dressed similarly to the one seen earlier in the video – is shown going around the back of the van from the driver's side and seemingly kicks the side of the white car.

The white car, which had stopped on the right lane, then turns left, cutting ahead of a lorry that was on the left lane.

The video has drawn at least 355,000 views, over 1,500 reactions and almost 400 comments since it was posted on Jan 27.

When contacted, the police confirmed a report has been lodged and investigations are ongoing.

In response to media queries, SF Express told The Straits Times it is aware of the incident "regarding the alleged dangerous driving involving one of our operational vehicles", and that it takes road and public safety very seriously.

SF Express added that an internal investigation has been initiated to review the vehicle involved, driving records and related circumstances. It declined to provide further details on the incident until the probe is completed.

"The company requires all drivers to strictly comply with traffic laws and internal safety policies. Should any violation be confirmed, appropriate action will be taken in accordance with regulations," it said.

