Users praise Deliveroo amid impending exit: 'Why can't it be Foodpanda instead?'

Users have praised the reliability of Deliveroo's service, and expressed dismay amid the delivery platform's announcement about its impending exit.

A screenshot of the statement was shared in a thread in the r/singapore subreddit on Feb 25. The company will exit the Singapore market on March 4, according to a notice on its website.

"This is a difficult decision and follows a review of country-specific conditions, and our focus on investing where we see the clearest path to sustainable scale and long-term leadership," it stated.

'I only relied on Deliveroo for many years'

"I only relied on Deliveroo for many years," wrote a commenter, as many praised the platform's reliability and good services. One declared that it was the "best with refunds" compared to other delivery platforms.

"Deliveroo was so good that I actually subscribed to the yearly plan," another commented, while others questioned whether they would receive a refund for their subscription.

"Damn. Why can't it be foodpanda instead?" said a Redditor.

