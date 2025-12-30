If she can't get political asylum in Singapore, US comedian Holly Hudson will settle for a "Calm, Orderly Life Visa". PHOTO: HOLHUDS/TIKTOK

US woman makes spoof video asking for political asylum in S'pore, promises to 'treat the MRT like a church'

An American woman's satirical video of her "phone call" to the Singapore Embassy asking for political asylum has left netizens from Singapore and the United States in stitches.

Comedian Holly Hudson or @holhuds on TikTok and Instagram, has made a series of satirical clips where she "calls" various embassies of countries such as Australia, Senegal, and Finland, to request political asylum.

The 57-second clip of her "phone call" to the Republic's diplomatic mission, posted on Dec 28, has since received more than 35,200 views, 900 reactions and 123 comments on TikTok. It has also garnered at least 7,100 reactions and 270 comments on Instagram.

In her video, captioned "Applying for the Calm, Orderly Life Visa. Lah!", Ms Hudson says she is from Ohio, and that if political asylum isn't possible, she will settle for a "Calm, Orderly Life Visa".



"I want to live in a society that feels like it has adult supervision," she says, promising to "treat the MRT like a church".

"I'm just saying I'd love to live somewhere where the country doesn't feel like it's run by Grandpa Mad Max on ketamine," she adds.

Many Singaporeans were tickled and offered their welcome. "Well done lady. Come to Singapore," said a TikToker.

"Xiao Za Bor (Mad woman in Hokkien). I like!" said another.

Yet another said: "I can't believe my country's strict standards has [sic] even reached pple in Ohio."

Some responded with punchlines of their own. "I dunno man, I want to help you but it's already getting quite crowded here," said a TikToker, while a few offered their criteria for asylum.

"5 years of mandatory Singlish and 3 meals of chicken rice per day and be called auntie, that's it," said a commenter.

Several of Ms Hudson's compatriots said they'd tag along for the trip. "I used to live in Singapore, amazing place I'll line up right behind you for one of their passports!" said an Instagram user.

Ms Hudson, who told Stomp that she has never been to Singapore, said she read up about the city-state before creating the video.

"I just did some research," she explained. "I'd love to visit, though."

