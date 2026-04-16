The advertisement went viral for its unusual concept. PHOTOS: KFC.SINGAPORE/TIKTOK

‘Unhinged enough to remember’: KFC S’pore’s viral ad shows man sitting on employee’s lap and getting spoon-fed

A KFC advertisement showing a man sitting on the lap of an employee and being spoon-fed has gone viral, with many netizens scratching their heads over the unusual concept.

The fast-food chain, which has over 70 outlets islandwide, posted an ad on April 14 to promote a new breakfast dish — Chicken Macaroni Soup.

In the clip, the man sits on a KFC employee’s lap, with his arms wrapped around the staff member.

“I don’t want to go to work, my boss is always in a bad mood, I have so many deadlines and meetings…” the man says, as the employee pats him on the back and nods understandingly.

The employee comforts him, saying that he is a “brave boy”, before spoon-feeding him from a bowl of chicken macaroni.

The man’s face lights up almost immediately. “Can we go office now?” the employee asks, to which the man agrees.

The caption reads: “We all have days where we just want to be babied. We totally got you — with a bowl of Chicken Macaroni Soup.”

Some netizens amused, others confused

The video amassed over 36,700 views on TikTok, with netizens expressing confusion about the ad.

It was also reposted on the Singapore Subreddit by user PM_ME_CAI_PNG, where it garnered hundreds of upvotes within a day.

“Honestly the fact that it got someone to post it here, and that it’s just unhinged enough that you’d remember it, shows that it’s working as an advertisement,” one netizen said.

Others found humour in the clip.

“Gonna be real I sympathise with the dude. Been there, buddy,” another netizen commented, while some asked jokingly if they would be fed during their next KFC visit.

However, one netizen said the advertisement “normalised toxic workplace dynamics”, while several described it as “weird” and “cringe”.

“As a Gen X’er. I am seeing the degrading quality of work in general,” wrote another commenter.

Stomp has reached out to KFC for comment.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.