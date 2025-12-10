'Unfairly blamed': Animal Lovers League co-founder denies neglect, cites funding issues

Founders of ALL defended themselves in response to allegations of neglect. STOMP PHOTO: ETHEL TSENG, PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES

The co-founder of animal welfare group Animal Lovers League (ALL) has come out fighting against allegations that ALL neglected the more than 200 animals under its care, asserting that they have never been shortchanged.

Instead, Mohan Div Sreedharan cited his own health issues, alongside those of co-founder Cathy Strong, as well as the group's financial struggles and miscommunication with volunteers.

The pair has decided to downsize ALL's operations after the no-kill shelter lost its tenancy at The Animal Lodge in Sungei Tengah, a facility supporting 17 animal welfare groups and independent shelters. The group also owes a total of 53 months' rent to the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS).

ALL volunteers recently alleged that the shelter made the adoption process for its animals overly complicated. They also furnished the media with images that showed a number of sick and malnourished animals at the shelter, with some living in visibly filthy conditions.

In addition, after feedback from volunteers, AVS inspectors found several animals had not received prompt or adequate veterinary attention.

'Unfairly blamed': Mr Mohan

Speaking to Stomp at The Animal Lodge on Dec 10, Mr Mohan said that ALL has been "unfairly blamed".

"We never shortchange the animals. This is what we're living for, saving animals," the 59-year-old said. He added that he had been suffering from health issues since 2023, but did his best to keep up with caring for the animals.

As the shelter often did not have the funds to bring animals to the vet, Mr Mohan - a former army medic - treated the animals himself. "We can't go (to the vet), so we treat ourselves. So (the volunteers are) not happy."

He added that he was unaware of the condition of animals at the shelter, as he communicates with full-time staff members at the shelter instead of volunteers.

"They don't tell me, so I won't know," he said. "Sometimes they tell me this kind of thing, and I say, ok, I'll take care of it."

'They just want to seek vengeance'

Mr Mohan pointed out that ALL's no-kill policy results in the group taking in a large number of animals, but there are often insufficient funds to sustain them.

He added that the images depicting the shelter as dirty and messy are "unfair". Workers clean the kennels once a day, he said, and the photos might have been taken before cleaning took place.

Mr Mohan said ALL's adoption process is stringent to ensure animals end up with the right owner. He detailed multiple steps in the process such as house inspections and homestays with the potential pet.

"People don't understand that, still want to find fault. People come once a week, make so many allegations and all that," he said.

"Because they just want to seek vengeance, that's all that is. We won't be doing this for so many years if we have no passion for it."

ALL to downsize operations

Mr Mohan also told Stomp that he has returned two out of eight units at the Lodge to AVS. However, he will continue running the shelter as long as there are animals there.

Multiple animal welfare groups have stepped in to render assistance and rehome the animals, he added.

Animal welfare groups speak out

Other animal welfare groups and volunteers have spoken up on social media to defend the shelter, testifying to the Mr Mohan and Mrs Strong's contributions to animal welfare in the past years.

Voices for Animals founder Derrick Tan said in a Facebook post that animal rescue "has always required tremendous financial resources, emotional strength, and hands-on care", describing Mr Mohan as a "compassionate and selfless" person.

Mary Soo, co-founder of Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter, also wrote on Facebook that championing animal rights was an uphill battle that the ALL co-founders "embraced with courage".

"They are no longer young and it is unrealistic to expect them to rebuild from the ruins," she wrote.

Hope for Animals, a non-profit animal advocacy group, added that ALL was one of the first welfare groups it made real connections with, attesting to Mr Mohan and Mrs Strong's passion for animal welfare.

Sharon, who declined to give her surname, has been an independent community cat feeder for over two decades. She frequently helps out with ALL by donating and raising funds for the shelter.

"Really a heartbreaking situation because abandonment cases were high and animals were in a poor state. Really need a strong heart and stoic person to do this," the woman in her 50s told Stomp.

Sharon recalled an occasion when she asked for help with a stray dog, and Mr Mohan arrived to assist without hesitation. "He had the welfare of the dog and the cats I was feeding at heart."

Mr Mohan told Stomp that his intention was never to abuse animals, and that it was "painful" to hear accusations from volunteers.

"I don't like to give up my dogs," Mr Mohan concluded. "If all my dogs and cats are gone, I won't be around. I'll be gone. No point, the will to live is gone."

