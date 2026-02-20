"It's giving the airplane girl pinky up," a commenter said. PHOTOS: PAINFACEKHAI/TIKTOK, _YOUMIA/TIKTOK

UK-based bodybuilder slammed for screaming at gym, many draw parallels with 'pinky-up' influencer

A bodybuilder was criticised for screaming while exercising at a gym, with many netizens drawing parallels with the "pinky-up" influencer who went viral last month for screaming during flight turbulence.

TikTok user @painfacekhai, who is based in the UK according to her LinkedIn profile, went viral after posting a video on Feb 18 of herself letting out a loud scream while performing a repetition on a hack squat machine.

The clip, captioned "Apologies if you had your headphones while watching this," has amassed over eight million views and more than 14,000 comments.

'I try my best not to scream'

Painfacekhai explained that she tries her best not to scream.

However, in an effort to surpass her performance from the previous week, she said she had to "break through that ceiling", a process she described as "immensely agonising" and "very painful".

"Push that last rep. Push it," she emphasised.

'Was your pinky up'

The video quickly went viral, with many netizens criticising her and drawing parallels with the "pinky-up" woman.

"Was your pinky up?" one commenter asked, joining many others who shared photos of the "pinky-up" influencer in the comments.

Many also questioned whether the scream was "really necessary", describing it as "bad etiquette".

"You put more effort into your scream than you did pushing," one wrote.

Stomp has reached out to painfacekhai for comment.

