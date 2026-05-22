Two women arrested for selling counterfeit goods online, items worth over $14,800 seized

Two women, aged 30 and 47, were arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online.

The police said Criminal Investigation Department officers had conducted raids in the vicinity of Yishun Ring Road, Gambas Crescent, Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 and Bukit Batok Crescent between April 27 and May 19.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

During the operations, more than 400 purported trademark-infringing goods with an estimated street value of over $14,800 were seized. The items include luxury bags, wallets, watches, sunglasses, pouches and accessories.

Police investigations are ongoing.

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PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

Under the Trade Marks Act 1998, the offence of possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade carries a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to five years in jail.

The police said they take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and “will not hesitate to take tough action against those who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers”.

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