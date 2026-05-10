According to Malaysian media, the victims were identified as Yeo Tian Wen Leong, 34, and Ng Puay Ying, 33.

Two S’poreans die after Ferrari skids, crashes and bursts into flames in Johor

Two Singaporeans died after the Ferrari they were travelling in crashed and burst into flames along the Johor Bahru-Mersing road in Malaysia on May 9.

According to Malay Mail, the victims were identified as Yeo Tian Wen Leong, 34, and Ng Puay Ying, 33.

Yeo was reportedly driving a Ferrari 458 Italia with Ng, believed to be his girlfriend, in the passenger seat.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Kota Tinggi district police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said the accident occurred at the 57.5km mark of the Johor Bahru-Mersing highway, near Kota Tinggi.

“The vehicle is believed to have skidded on its own before crashing, causing both victims to suffer severe injuries, sustain burns and die at the scene,” he said in a statement.

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Videos circulating online showed the Ferrari engulfed in flames by the roadside, with thick black smoke billowing into the air. Other Ferraris were also seen stopped nearby, with onlookers watching the blaze.

Superintendent Yusof Othman confirmed that the victims’ bodies were sent to Kota Tinggi Hospital for post-mortem procedures.

Malaysian authorities are investigating the case.

According to The Straits Times, the couple were believed to have been part of a drive involving members of the Ferrari Owners’ Club Singapore.

A businessman who declined to be named told ST that more than 30 cars from the club were part of the convoy, which was travelling on the B-road to Mersing at the time of the accident.

The businessman added that the driver had allegedly lost control of the car before it crashed. None of the other drivers or passers-by had a fire extinguisher on hand to put out the fire.

Stomp has reached out to the Ferrari Owner’s Club Singapore and the Singapore Consulate-General in Johor Bahru for comment.

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