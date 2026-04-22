Zhang Wei and Ren Fu Bin were among four men arrested for their suspected involvement in a series of thefts. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Two men involved in series of thefts brought back to crime scene at VivoCity

Two of four Chinese nationals suspected to be involved in a series of theft cases were brought back to the crime scene at VivoCity on April 21.

The police had earlier been alerted to multiple theft reports that occurred between April 1 and 14 in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands, Palawan Beach and VivoCity.

Four men were arrested on April 14 after the police established their identities through CCTV footage and ground enquiries. The men are believed to have targeted unattended bags and personal belongings.

Stomp witnessed two of the suspects, Zhang Wei and Ren Fubin, taken back to locations linked to the alleged offences on April 21. Both men had their hands and feet handcuffed throughout.

Police were seen bringing Zhang, 43, to a dining spot in VivoCity at around 10.40am.

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Zhang Wei was seen handcuffed when police brought him to the crime scene. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Ren, 40, was separately brought to the same dining spot at about 10.58am.

Both men were questioned by the police for about 20 minutes each.

Ren was subsequently taken to a carpark area — where the men are believed to have disposed of unwanted stolen items — for further questioning,

The police separately brought Ren Fubin to the crime scene later. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

Zhang and Ren, together with Sui Haibo and Yu Haibo, had allegedly stolen items worth a total of $1,733 at VivoCity on April 1.

The items included:

One light yellow bag of unknown brand, valued at $400

One Volkswagen Golf car key, valued at $433

One iPhone 15 Pro, valued at $800

One EZ-Link card, valued at $100

The carpark area is where the suspects allegedly disposed of the stolen items. STOMP PHOTO: ALICIA CHUA

The men were charged in court on April 16 with the offence of theft with common intention, which carries a jail term of up to three years and/or a fine.

The police advised the public not to leave their belongings unattended and to keep valuables within arm’s reach at all times.

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