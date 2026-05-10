In a video which had gone viral online, more than 10 people are seen involved in an altercation on a street.

Two men arrested after fight near Boat Quay

Rhea Yasmine

The Straits Times

May 8, 2026

Two men, aged 25 and 31, have been arrested following a fight that broke out near Boat Quay in the wee hours of May 3.

In a statement on May 8 , the police said the two men were allegedly involved in the fight with another man, which took place at around 3.20am.

The two men left the scene after the fight.

The police said the matter was then reported to them later that day at about 2pm.

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Through follow-up investigations, officers from the Central Police Division identified the two men and arrested them on May 7 and 8.

They are slated to be charged on May 9 with affray .

In a video which has gone viral online, m ore than 10 people are seen involved in an altercation on a street.

At least three people are seen throwing punches and kicking another person, as others jump in to break them up.

The police said in their statement that they have zero tolerance for acts of violence that disregard the law, and offenders will be dealt with sternly.

If found guilty, the men could be jailed for up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

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