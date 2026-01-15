Tower Transit bus driver breaks multiple traffic rules during evening jam, to be counselled

A Tower Transit bus driver has been brought in for counselling after he was recorded breaking multiple traffic rules during the evening rush hour on Jan 14.

According to Facebook page SG Road Vigilante, the incident occurred along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) at around 6.12pm.

Broke multiple traffic rules during evening rush hour

The four-minute clip shared by SGRV was filmed from the top deck of the double decker bus involved.

The footage shows the bus approaching a split in the lanes, initially travelling along an empty lane that led into a left bend. The driver then steered right onto the chevron markings separating the lanes, cutting into heavy traffic.

The bus, which was already in the left lane, subsequently steered left onto the road shoulder, prematurely entering another split lane ahead.

In a separate clip, the driver was also seen crossing a double white line while attempting to filter towards the next bus stop.

Vehicles are not allowed to cross unbroken double white lines. A single dashed line, which vehicles are permitted to cross, was visible a short distance ahead.

In response to Stomp's queries, a Tower Transit spokesperson said the company is aware of the incident and that the driver involved is "being brought in for counselling to ensure he adheres strictly to traffic rules".

Netizens divided between sympathy and criticism

The post has garnered more than 220 likes and 100 comments.

Reactions are split, with some netizens disapproving of what they described as reckless driving, while others sympathised with the pressures bus drivers face in keeping to schedules during peak-hour traffic.

"We know it is not right for them to do that. But on the other hand, they are trying their best to get us to our destination on time," a commenter wrote. "If they follow all the traffic rules, will you get to your destination on time?"

One said the behaviour was justified: "In this context (super heavy traffic jam), if you wait until after the double white line then try to filter left to the bus stop, you're going to have a "hell of a time" trying to do so."

"[You] should just get off the bus in the middle of AYE, if [you] are so unhappy or feel dangerous," another commented.

A few took a lighter view of the situation, joking that such drivers can be useful at times.

"This is the kind of bus driver I need when I'm late for work! Not those slow snail ones," joked one netizen.

According to the police, crossing double white lines or a road divider is an offence that can result in four demerit points and a $150 fine.

