Tourist surprised to see Jewel's Rain Vortex switched off, learns about operating hours

A TikToker, presumably visiting Singapore as a tourist, was surprised to see Jewel Changi Airport's Rain Vortex — the world's tallest indoor waterfall — switched off.

In a TikTok video uploaded on Feb 2, user @lillyandtilly18 asked: "Why did nobody tell us they turn the iconic Singapore airport waterfall off and it's practically impossible to find?"

She then showed what appeared to be the view of the waterfall from the skytrain, but with the lights switched off and with no water running.

The clip has since garnered over 721,000 views and 71,000 reactions.

Waterfall runs daily until midnight

Several netizens informed the TikToker that the waterfall runs until midnight.

According to Jewel Changi Airport's website, the Rain Vortex operates every day from 10am to midnight.

"They turn it off after a certain time to save water," a commenter wrote, while others said it is "usually turned off at night".

Some netizens also said they were unaware about the Rain Vortex's operating hours. "No, this would make me mad too," one wrote.

Meanwhile, others agreed with the TikToker that the waterfall can be hard to find, noting that it is "not actually part of the airport".

Last February, a couple took to TikTok to share their disappointing experience after waking up early to see the waterfall, only to find it switched off.

