Tourist stranded at Changi for 3 days after Scoot cancels Middle East flights, calls experience 'very disappointing'

A tourist said he was stranded at Changi Airport for three days after Scoot cancelled flights to the Middle East, describing his experience with the airline as "very disappointing".

On Feb 28, TikTok user @umarhanif1122 posted a clip showing what he described as the "Singapore airport situation" after flights were cancelled due to the ongoing Middle East conflict and airspace closures.

The video showed groups of passengers sitting and lying on the floor near a Scoot departure gate.

According to The Straits Times, a total of 26 Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Scoot flights were cancelled between Feb 28 and March 7 following a wave of strikes by the US and Israel on Iran.

SIA flights between Singapore and Dubai were cancelled, along with two Scoot flights between Singapore and Jeddah.

Experience with Scoot 'very disappointing'

It was only on March 2 that umarhanif1122 posted another video showing passengers queueing at a Saudia Airlines departure gate.

"Finally got my flight to Jeddah from Singapore after being stuck for three days due to the airstrike situation," he wrote.

He thanked Saudia Airlines for operating the flight and helping passengers continue their journeys, but said his experience with Scoot was "very disappointing", adding that flights to Jeddah had been cancelled twice, leaving passengers "stranded and stressed".

He urged travellers to check flight reliability "carefully" before booking and expressed hope that travel conditions to the Middle East would improve soon.

In response to Stomp's queries, Scoot said the cancellations were due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

The affected flights — TR596 from Singapore to Jeddah and TR597 from Jeddah to Singapore — were cancelled on Feb 28, as well as March 2, 3, 5 and 7.

Scoot said affected customers were offered assistance, including the option of a full refund or rebooking on alternative flights, subject to availability. Customers who booked through travel agents or partner airlines should contact them directly. The airline added that it will continue assisting affected passengers where necessary.

'No better airport to have this happen'

While many netizens sympathised with the affected passengers, others pointed out that Changi Airport is the "best airport" to be stuck in.

"No better airport to have this happen tbh," one wrote, while another said: "Consider yourself lucky, look at the bright side. Stranded at Changi is quite an experience."

Others pointed out that there are many things to do in Changi Airport.

"I was there for an eight-hour layover yesterday, went for a swim in the pool, walked around a butterfly garden, there was so much to do without having to go through immigration," one commenter said.

Another recommended that the TikToker go "chill at Jewel", referring to the nature-themed retail and entertainment complex at the airport.

Still others defended Scoot, saying it had legitimate reasons. "With what is happening now in Middle East, he should be glad he is still in Singapore," remarked one.

"Staying here is a lot better than getting attacked by missiles tbh," a user added.

