A German tourist expressing her admiration for Changi Airport was met with ragebait comments from non-Singaporeans. PHOTO: RAHELNOEMII/TIKTOK

Tourist praises Jewel Changi, netizens outside Singapore claim that it's theirs: 'Welcome to Malaysia'

A German tourist shared her admiration for Singapore's Changi Airport — only to find netizens from various countries claiming it is part of their homeland.

TikToker @rahelnoemii, who was in Singapore during a recent backpacking trip across Southeast Asia, posted a six-second clip of herself at Jewel Changi with the caption "it's insane!!! have you seen it already??" on Dec 13.

The clip, which is subtitled "No because I wasn't ready to see the most beautiful airport in the world", has so far received 193,400 views, 10,600 reactions and 970 comments.

Despite the many comments in response that welcomed her to the Republic, others welcomed her to Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Korea, Japan, and even Nepal, completely deadpan.

"This Indonesia airport is the best in the world," said one user, who was met with this response: "U [sic] wish this is Indonesia."

"China is really advanced," said another, while a commenter — who admitted it was their first attempt at ragebait — said: "Wow Japan is so advanced I wanna move there to see this airport when I'm 18."

Another had this to say about Kuala Lumpur International Airport: "Yes, KLIA also have a waterfall like SGs [sic]. Its natural too but only works during raining [sic] season. The water is provided free from the sky. Malaysia boleh."

