Tourist disappointed after arriving at F1 Pit Building but finds it cordoned off

A tourist was disappointed after arriving at the Formula One (F1) Pit Building in Marina Bay, only to find the area cordoned off.

TikTok user @alexgillan1, a British national known as Alex, posted about the sighting, which he encountered during his backpacking trip to Singapore.

"Great view of the toilets though," Alex joked in the video, panning his camera towards portable toilets visible through the metal barriers.

Despite the restricted access, Alex still managed to catch a glimpse of the pit building from across the road.

A security guard from "the other side of the main highway" had purportedly told Alex that the area was cordoned off for the Chingay Parade.

Held since 1973, the Chingay Parade celebrates Singapore's multiculturalism through vibrant floats, elaborate costumes, and energetic performances by local and international participants.

This year's edition of the parade will happen on Feb 27 and Feb 28 at the F1 Pit Building.

Speaking to Stomp, Alex said he had expected at least part of the area to be open. He described the pit building as being "high on his list" and a spot "outside the regular tourist stops", especially for an F1 fan.

"Still loved my visit to Singapore but need to come back and wish they kept parts of it open when the festival isn't live," he said.

Netizens lists other events held at F1 Pit Building

Many netizens explained that the F1 Pit Building is used throughout the year.

"It's a multipurpose building, so it is used for other events during non-race periods," one user commented.

Others even shared the different events held there each year. These include the Chingay Parade, Sundown Marathon, F1, and the Standard Chartered Marathon.

"Let the toilets admire Max in peace, bro," one user joked, referring to posters of Max Verstappen printed on the Pit Building.

Stomp has reached out to the Singapore Tourism Board and the Chingay Parade organisers for comment.

