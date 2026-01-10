TikToker's date tells her he only dates NUS, NTU or SMU grads: 'Why would you say this out loud?'

A woman's date told her that he only goes out with women who hold a degree from one of three top local universities — and he would not make an exception for his "dream girl" if she held a diploma, not even if she was highly successful.

In a Jan 7 clip, TikToker @tbh.neha said the pair were "not really vibing" when the conversation turned to what they each looked for in a partner.

That was when he told her he only dates graduates from the National University of Singapore (NUS), Nanyang Technological University (NTU), or Singapore Management University (SMU), the three highest ranked universities in Singapore.

He then added: "But it's fine, you're from NTU."

To which the TikToker said in the clip: "Like as if I want to be picked, bro."

"That's the kind of stuff you keep in your mind because you know if you say it out loud, it makes you look very elitist," she said. "Whether or not it's valid or OK to have these preferences, that's a whole other discussion altogether, but it's just like, why would you say this out loud?"

The video, with the title "When he says 'I'll only date someone from NUS, NTU or SMU'", has since garnered at least 47,900 views, 2,182 reactions and 67 comments. It was also shared in a Reddit post with the title "Are relationships purely transactional these days?"

Netizens had plenty to say about the man, labelling his comments "weird" and "elitist", while others felt there was nothing wrong with having "high standards".

"You have every right to establish your own criteria in looking for a partner, no matter how ridiculous it is, but ... you might not want to go around telling people," said a Redditor.

"Women date upwards. There's nothing wrong. At the same time, I don't see anything wrong with his preference. If he is from any prestigious university, he has every right to expect the same of his partner," said a TikToker.

"That's a little better than girls saying they'd date only guys from ACS/HCI/RI though? But not saying that's right anyway, just saying," said another.

Some compared the man's criteria to women who prefer tall men, or men who earn salaries. "I love it. Finally men are having standards and (people) are losing their minds. In fact it's not half as crazy as (a woman's), like the whole 6ft guy 100k salary car condo karat country club rubbish."

One Redditor also thought it was a good thing: "If you have a daughter, you'd want her to have some standards in choosing her partner too. No sane parent would tell their kids it's ok to date that hobo down the street."

Some felt his criteria for dating seemed more like a job requirement. "The criteria is more befitting of a job interview than a date. Hope people like him stay single," said a Redditor.

"Bro sounds like HR for government job," another added.

