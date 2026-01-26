The woman filmed a greyish-blue shirt hanging in the corner of the lift. PHOTO: _ZEUSBABY_/TIKTOK

TikToker triggered by hanging T-shirt in HDB lift: 'All I want to know is who the hell left this here'

A TikToker who spotted a T-shirt hanging inside an HDB lift was both enraged and amused, jokingly comparing the elevator to a makeshift dryer.

"All I want to know is who the hell left this here", said @_zeusbaby_ in a 14-second clip, as the camera focuses on a greyish-blue shirt hanging on a hanger with two clips, hooked onto the lift's handle near the corner.

He added: "Why is it drying inside a freaking HDB lift?"

Captioned "Didn't Know HDB Lift have dryer service lmao", the clip, posted on Jan 25, has since garnered over 24,800 views, 155 reactions and 181 comments.

"I didn't know our HDB lifts are now having dryer options okay," the TikToker quipped, adding: "If I know at least tell me lah I also go and hang my shirt there bro."

It is unclear when and where exactly the incident occurred. Stomp has reached out to TikToker @_zeusbaby_ for comment.

Netizens have alternative theories

Multiple netizens have since offered alternative explanations, suggesting it was unlikely that the T-shirt was intentionally placed.

"Think further, most probably this shirt fell and landed at someone's bamboo (poles) or void deck," one netizen said. "So some kind soul pick it up and leave it for the owner to acknowledge and claimed it!"

"That is the new public open closet. Just in case you need to change for special occasion away from home," another said in jest.

While some criticized the TikToker for "making a fuss", others felt the post was meant to be ironic. "I don't see the need to put out a comment if you don't sense the humour in this post," said a commenter.

