TikToker surprises bus commuters with New Year affirmations: 'You don't need perfection'

One TikToker rang in the new year by reading out positive affirmations to bus commuters, drawing bemused and puzzled looks from passengers.

The TikToker, Edrick Lie, is the founder of ENSPIRE, a sales education company that promotes financial literacy courses.

Mr Lie posted a video on his TikTok account, @edrickinspire, on Jan 2, captioned: "Reading everyone a positive affirmation."

The clip shows him approaching strangers on a bus that appears to be in Sentosa, reading aloud quotes written on pieces of paper and capturing their reactions.

"You don't need perfection to make real progress. Happy new year," he says to one commuter, handing her the piece of paper, which she carefully accepts with a thank-you.

Turning to the woman seated beside her, he adds: "I can tell that you've been trying, and it's going to pay off." She continues looking at her phone while he reads the affirmation, but accepts the paper as well.

Mr Lie repeats the process about 15 times with other commuters, including a woman who looks back incredulously, while others remain expressionless. He also fist-bumps a boy, and a few passengers wish him a happy new year.

Mr Lie posted another clip the following day, showing him giving affirmations to more commuters. "You don't need it all figured out, just need to take the next right step," he says to one who smiles at him.

Stomp has reached out to edrickinspire for more information.

'Keep doing this content': Netizens supportive

The initial clip garnered more than 70,000 views, with many netizens commending Mr Lie for his initiative.

"Omg doing this in SG is [sic] a lot of courage!! But I'm happy to see most of them are receptive!! Keep doing this content, I love it!" one netizen commented.

Others described the initiative as "refreshing" and "so sweet", commending him for "spreading positivity".

Some found humour in the clip. "Everyone accepting it like communion," one joked.

"It's so funny seeing this in Singapore," another wrote, while others asked why he had not come onto their bus.

However, some raised concerns about whether commuters had consented to being filmed. "Do let them know as some may be uncomfortable and for privacy reasons," one user said, while another quipped that they "sensed fear" in the passengers.

"Really nice of you to put in this effort for others. On the flip side, I'm usually deep in thought when riding the bus and would be disappointed if someone interrupted my train of thought," another netizen chimed in.

