TikToker stunned by 101.1dB noise reading along TEL train: 'A lot of people will be having hearing loss'

While the relatively new Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) has brought convenience to many residents in Singapore, most commuters might not be aware of the extent of noise exposure they are subjected to while on the trains.

Armed with a decibel (dB) reader, TikTok user @planwithisaac recently tested the noise levels on a TEL platform and train.

At Outram Park station, he measured 65 to 70 dB as a train left the platform. He then tested sound levels on a TEL train heading towards Havelock station.

For most of the ride, readings hovered about 80 dB before reaching a peak of 101.1 dB, leaving the TikToker visibly stunned.

Towards Orchard, Orchard Boulevard, and Stevens stations, sound levels reached over 90 dB.

According to the World Health Organisation, exposure to 80dB of sound should be limited to 40 hours per week. At 90dB, the limit drops to four hours.

Prolonged, regular exposure to noise can permanently damage sensory cells in the ear, resulting in irreversible noise-induced hearing loss, tinnitus, or both.

WHO also provided examples for the following noise levels:

80dB: Doorbell

85dB: Heavy traffic (inside car)

90dB: Shouted conversation

95dB: Motorcycle

100dB: Hair dryer

The video ends with the user asking the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to mitigate the issue: "LTA if you're seeing this, please do something. If not, I think a lot of people will be having hearing loss very soon."

Noise caused by track curvature: LTA

In a forum letter in 2023 addressing noise levels on the TEL, Mr Yee Boon Cheow, then Group Director for Rail (Electrical & Mechanical), pointed out that the noise is caused by the curvature of the tracks.

"The curved track alignment was necessary to minimise the need to acquire land from local residents and shorten commuting time for all passengers," he said in the letter.

"Mitigation measures have been implemented to reduce noise levels on the TEL, including slowing down the trains in these areas, and grinding the surface of the tracks to smoothen the contact between the tracks and wheels."

The letter also added that though all underground MRT stations are kept to a threshold of 85dB LAeq, "a measurement of sound pressure over a period of time", LTA is aware that sections of the line exceed this limit.

"Like the train is scrapping the walls"

The clip has garnered over 39,700 views and nearly 250 comments, with users sharing their experience on the TEL.

"You should try the stretch between Marine Parade and Tanjong Katong. I shouted between that stretch, and nobody even heard me," one netizen said.

"It's so noisy I have to use earplugs. and some stretches sound like the train is scraping the walls," one user said.

"Yes TEL is noisier than other lines, can't hear clearly even with headphones on," one user lamented. "Pls don't call me while I'm travelling."

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation