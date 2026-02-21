The TikToker expressed confusion at the question. PHOTOS: RISHIKRZSHOW/TIKTOK

TikToker stumped by P1 maths question: 'What does that even mean?'

A Primary 1 mathematics question left a TikToker baffled, prompting him to turn to social media for answers.

Rishi, who goes by @rishikrzshow on TikTok, posted a video of the confusion on Feb 18 showing a question that appeared on Koobits, a learning platform for primary school students.

"Diana is running a marathon. There are 3 water stops along the way. How many ways can she stop to drink water?" the question read.

"What does that even mean?" Rishi asked, expressing disbelief that it was meant for Primary 1 pupils.

Rishi even consults ChatGPT and Gemini, popular AI-powered large language models, which provide answers that differ from the official answer sheet.

In response to Stomp's queries, Rishi explained that the photo was shared by a friend, whom he messaged to ask for the answer.

"Even if you put this in ChatGPT and Gemini — it comes out as eight. But the answer sheet is given as seven," he added.

Netizens chime in with answers

Netizens expressed amusement in the comments, sharing their own interpretations of the question.

"0 cause she is fasting," one netizen suggested, while another said that one should not stop during a marathon.

"7 cause 3 ways of stopping once, 3 ways of stopping twice, and one way of stopping thrice," another calculated.

Others joked that the question seemed to test language skills more than mathematics.

"A million because she can do it just anyway she wants. It doesn't matter, anything is possible," another quipped.

