TikToker spooked by flying chickens in Tampines school: 'Want to camouflage as pigeons'

A video of a woman complaining about a school in Tampines being infested with flying chickens has delighted netizens.

TikToker @shirley.zxc shared the video entitled "SG chickens taking over primary school + want to camouflage as pigeons" on Jan 10

"This school is infested – you think this is pigeon but it's a chicken, bro. These are all chickens. Chicken," she says as the clip shows jungle fowl perched on the fence of Chongzheng Primary School and on the branches of a tree just outside the school's compound.

"Since when do chicken hang out on trees? We know you're a chicken, the family all here," she says. The video then pans to the ground where more jungle fowl are seen roaming the school's compound.

She even attempts a bird call before apologising in the subtitles: "Sorry I make wrong sound – kaka is for crows, I forgot."

The video ends with her imitating the crowing of a rooster at two jungle fowl on the school's fence. It has so far garnered 868,900 views, 61,700 reactions and 1,232 comments.

'Chicken do hang in trees'

Many netizens noted that the chickens in the video are in fact wild jungle fowl, which are the ancestors of farmed chicken.

Others seemed amused that so many Singaporeans were unaware that chickens can fly. "Chickens can fly and they sleep on trees at night in the wild. Saw many of these when visiting relatives in Malaysia at night, just perching on trees," said one.

"And yes chicken do hang in trees. Singaporean kids…" said another.

Some were amused by the woman's accent and her use of Singlish. "I love how you say chicken," said one.

"This might be the most Singapore Singaporean accent ever," added another.

One commenter asked: "U got ask whether they Hainanese?"

