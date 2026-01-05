She said these were "taken from real life examples". PHOTO: ARIVITAGEN/TIKTOK, ST FILE

TikToker spoofs boring university orientation introductions in S'pore: 'I like to sleep, I like to eat'

A woman's spoof video poking fun at how dull some Singapore students can sound during university orientations has struck a chord with netizens.

Posted on Jan 4, the one-minute clip by @arivitagen is titled: "My impression of every single poly/uni orientation in Singapore", and captioned: "Done through scientific research."

In the video, she makes impressions of three students introducing themselves at university orientations by sharing "fun facts" in a hilariously monotonous manner.

"Three fun facts about me ah. Err… I like to sleep…err… I like to gym… err… I like to watch Netflix ah, huh huh huh…" she says in one skit, pretending to be a character named "Jaden Lee".

Her second impression is of a male student named "ZH", who likes anime, owns a dog and served in a Guards unit during national service.

The third character is a girl named "Nicole Tan" who enjoys eating mala, drinking bubble tea and watching K-dramas.

The clip has garnered more than 229,200 views, 22,200 reactions and 160 comments. It was also shared on Reddit with the title "Why is this so accurate", where it received 450 upvotes.

Spot on: Netizens

Most netizens appeared suitably impressed and mostly in agreement.

"Wow, you are really good. Spot on," one TikToker commented, adding that polytechnic and university students were "socially engineered" youths factory-made to "increase the nation's GDP".

"The voice, the answers, the acting — omg this is art," another wrote.

"Why do I feel like these are all real people," asked one, which drew this response from arivitagen: "Taken from real life examples so they do in fact exist."

Some felt arivitagen's impressions went beyond just students.

"Low key though... this is how the whole world sees the whole of SG [sic]," said one TikToker.

A Redditor added: "She's doing an accurate impression, but the truth is that this is every single event where you have to introduce yourself, even when you're old and at work."

Others chimed in with tongue-in-cheek suggestions on how to stand out when making introductions.

"Should I stand up and recite a sonnet?" said one TikToker, to which arivitagen replied: "Yes please, anything other than 'I like to sleep, I like to eat'."

Meanwhile, "Nicole Tan" seemed to be the favourite character of some netizens.

"Idk, Nicole seems like a fun person to hang with," said one. Another agreed, saying: "Lowkey wanna date Nicole Tan tho."

"The girl one is literally every Chinese SG girl," said a TikToker.

