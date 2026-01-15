The CCTV footage showed that the grandmother did not steal and had even purchased one product. PHOTO: IAMPOOPY228/TIKTOK, LIM YAOHUI/ST

TikToker speaks out after grandmother falsely accused of stealing supplements worth over $100 at Yishun store

A TikToker has warned others to be cautious after his grandmother was falsely accused of stealing over $100 in supplements at a pop-up store in Yishun.

The grandmother, in her 60s and a frequent shopper in the area, visited the store earlier in January.

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary until she received a phone call from the store the next day, accusing her of shoplifting.

The post on Jan 13, with an overlay text: "STORYTIME MY AHMA GOT FALSELY ACCUSED OF SHOPLIFTING" has garnered over 90,000 views, 2,800 reactions and 150 comments.

Recounting the incident, the OP said that a woman on the phone told his grandmother: "Eh, you better return what you took ah. If not, we'll just go call the police."

The grandmother was confused, as she was certain she did not steal anything, yet the store claimed to have CCTV footage of her committing the act. She confided in the TikToker's grandfather, who accompanied her to the store the next morning.

When the grandfather asked to see the footage at the store, the woman was initially reluctant and continued accusing the grandmother of theft. It was only after he suggested involving the police that the store agreed to show it.

"The footage was just my grandma picking up two products, and then she just looked at the products to see what was the difference," the TikToker said.

The footage also apparently showed her returning the items, added the TikToker.

It is unclear when or where exactly the incident occurred, although the TikToker said it involved a pop-up store that operates in multiple locations.

TikToker calls store's apology 'insincere'

Although the folks from the store later apologised, the TikToker described their gesture as "out of touch".

The store apparently gave four "coffee-packet-sized" health supplements tied with a rubber band and a calendar.

He added that the store also offered two free products, on the condition that they purchase two products first.

"It just felt so insincere," he said.

Speaking to Stomp, the TikToker clarified that he posted the video to raise awareness and not to "attack or expose anyone".

"They got my grandmother's number because she signed up for a membership at the store," he shared.

Netizens urge TikToker to report incident to authorities

Most netizens suggested that the TikToker lodge a police report or file a complaint with the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

"This is a case of discrimination," one user said.

Other netizens said the incident seemed familiar, with one sharing her grandmother's similar experience, also in Yishun: "Eh wait, smth similar happened to my grandmother."

"Having a gut feel that the shop has been doing this to many old folks already," one user quipped.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation