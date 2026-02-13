The TikToker complained about the tobacco tax hike in his post. PHOTOS: RUGGERBUD47/TIKTOK

TikToker slams tobacco tax hike, says government changes laws 'whenever they want'

A TikToker slammed the authorities for "changing laws whenever they want" after a 20 per cent increase in tobacco taxes was announced during the Budget 2026 speech.

According to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), smokers will have to pay a tobacco excise duty of 58.9 cents per cigarette from Feb 12, up from the current 49.1 cents.

In a video posted the same day, TikToker @ruggerbud47 questioned the move, asking why the Government could "change a law whenever they see fit" and suggesting there was insufficient "input from the people".

He also argued that if the priority was public health and safety, a complete ban on tobacco products would be more consistent than a tax increase.

In the clip, he further criticised those who supported the measure, calling them "brain-dead" for backing a scheme he claimed was intended to boost state revenue.

While he acknowledged that every system has its flaws, he urged Singaporeans to speak out, noting that his pack of cigarettes would now cost $18.

The TikToker previously made headlines for criticising national service (NS) allowance, calling it pay for "underpaid intern" work.

Stomp has reached out to the MOF for comment.

'Crash out over an increase in taxation on cancer sticks?'

The video received more than 10,800 views, prompting a heated discussion in the comments.

Some netizens found humour in the post, saying it was "hilarious" that the TikToker was angered by the tax hike.

In response to another comment, he maintained his stance against the government changing policies "whenever they want".

"Out of everything, you're choosing to crash out over an increase in taxation on cancer sticks?" one user asked.

Meanwhile, some TikTokers noted that tobacco taxes in Singapore are "relatively low" compared to other countries, while others reminded the TikToker that "changing and making laws is literally the role of a government".

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.