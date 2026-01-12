"Keep the world skibidi," the back page read. PHOTOS: LIELNICOLE/TIKTOK, POPULAR

TikToker slams sale of skibidi planner at Popular Bookstore: 'Are we regressing as a nation'

A TikToker has criticised the sale of "skibidi planners" at Popular bookstore, questioning whether Singapore is "regressing as a nation".

The clip, uploaded by user @lielnicole on Jan 10, showed a green-covered notebook with the words "SKIBIDI PLANNER" printed on the front, along with a definition of the term.

"Skibidi" is a popular Gen Alpha slang that can mean anything from cool and silly to bad, or nothing at all.

The cover page also features other slang terms such as "bruh", "sigma" and "unc", complete with their definitions.

"Keep the world skibidi," the back reads.

"What do you mean skibidi planner?" she said in the video, captioned: "What are they selling for school children now."

It has since garnered over 280,400 views, 21,300 reactions and more than 75 comments.

'Regressing as a nation'

In the clip, the TikToker begins by saying: "Guys, I don't know what's worse eh. The food they're selling at Hwa Chong or this," before showing the notebook.

Lielnicole then shows another design of the skibidi planner, describing its design as "millennial core".

"How are we regressing as a nation?" she asked, adding that this is "not normal".

Checks by Stomp found that the skibidi planner is also sold on Popular's website. The planner is priced at $9.90 for one and $18 for two.

Stomp has reached out to Popular for comment.

'The future is screwed'

Online reactions were mixed, with some netizens echoing the same conflicted feelings as the TikToker, while others were simply amused.

"The future is screwed," one said, while many others reacted with crying emojis.

Meanwhile, a commenter wrote that "skibidi is a lifestyle", urging people not to hate it.

Others said they were equally shocked when they first came across the notebook.

One netizen also shared that they own a skibidi planner — and said they were, in fact, not being judged.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation