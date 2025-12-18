The TikToker said that Singaporeans were more concerned about cost of living. PHOTO: JUSTME.FINDINGMYSELF/TIKTOK

TikToker slams move to revisit Pritam Singh case in Parliament: 'Costing us taxpayers to watch them bicker'

A TikToker has been left bewildered by the announcement that Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh's conviction for lying under oath will be addressed in Parliament in the new year, saying that Singaporeans are more concerned about "how much it costs to watch them bicker".

Leader of the House Indranee Rajah said in a statement on Dec 17 that Parliament will discuss an "appropriate response" to Mr Singh's conviction, The Straits Times reported.

In February, the Leader of the Opposition was convicted of two charges of lying under oath, and was fined $14,000 - a decision upheld by the High Court on Dec 4 after an appeal.

TikToker raises cost of living issues

TikToker @justme.findingmyself shared his thoughts on the case in a Dec 17 post, garnering over 15,200 views thus far.

"It's about how much it's costing us taxpayers to watch them bicker," he says. "It seems like we are all stuck in 2021 when the rest of the world is moving to 2026."

The TikToker added that "mere mortals" like himself were more concerned about the cost of living, jobs for young Singaporeans, retrenched workers, and rising healthcare and transportation costs. He also asked commenters if "removing all the opposition MPs" would solve these issues.

In the caption, he urged politicians to focus on "issues affecting the population" instead.

'Just sentence the wrong-doers': Netizen

Many commenters agreed with the TikToker's views, with some commenting that the case was "wasting taxpayers money".

"What's the plan for our country to address the toughest challenges ahead? This is fundamental," one netizen wrote.

"Just sentence the wrong doers [sic] and get done with it. Why are we paying for shows in parliament?" another chimed in.

Others maintained that the issue was indeed worth discussing.

"If we do not have honest [sic] MP, how to have an honest parliament and how to honest [sic] budget and policies?" one netizen asked.

