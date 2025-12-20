TikToker slams expensive wedding dinners as ego-driven, will contribute 'max $200'

"Max I will give you is $200, the rest is on you bro." PHOTOS: REUBEN2828/TIKTOK

A TikToker has slammed expensive wedding dinners as ego-driven, saying he would contribute a maximum of $200.

"If you ever have a wedding at a five or six star hotel, that's on you," user @reuben2828 said, adding that he is not "obliged to contribute" to feeding anyone's ego.

The clip, uploaded on Dec 15, has since garnered over 145,000 views and more than 350 comments.

'Max I will give you is $200'

The TikToker began by saying that holding a wedding in a five or six-star hotel is "not a need", but rather a "decision" aimed at making people think "your wedding is the best".

"You decided to spend that ridiculous amount of money to show that you are better than everyone else, so that's why I'm not ever going to contribute more than $200 to anybody's wedding," reuben2828 added.

If someone cannot afford an expensive venue but uses one anyway, he declared: "I am not going to give you the market rate, bro."

'Depends how close you are to the person'

Many netizens weighed in, with one commenting that the amount contributed to a wedding should depend on "how close you are" to the couple.

"Wedding dinner red packet amount is based on the relationship with the host and not the venue," said a commenter.

Others agreed with the TikToker that $200 is "too much", adding that being calculating is part of "Singaporean Chinese complex" and culture.

