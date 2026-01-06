TikToker slams dumping at textile recycling bin: 'Who the f*** do you think is gonna clean up after you?'

A TikToker has slammed what she called inconsiderate dumping at a heartland textile recycling bin.

In a clip uploaded on Jan 5, user @natashatannnnn showed a large pile of items — mostly comprising clothing and fabric — left beside a bin that appeared to be full, located at a void deck near West Plaza, Pasir Ris.

"Sometimes I ask myself, people who do this right, who the f*** do you think is gonna clean up after you?" she said in the video.

Stressing that it was an open space, she questioned if those who dumped their items had considered what would happen if it rained.

"I'm speechless," natashatannnnn said. She added that while recycling is meant to be considerate to the environment, dumping items beside an overflowing bin is "not considerate anymore".

'It's the same in my area'

The video has drawn over 81,000 views and more than 80 comments, as many viewers echoed her frustration.

"It's the same in my area," one said, while another remarked that some people treat recycling bins as a dumping point.

Another said they would bring their items back home and return when the bin is empty.

