TikToker slammed for claiming Changi Airport water dispensers are only for the 'wealthy': 'Just walk over'

A TikToker has drawn criticism after assuming that the water dispensers at a boarding gate in Changi Airport are exclusive to the "wealthy".

On Jan 14, user @theblueberrysodafromcava uploaded a video showing the water coolers located inside a gate at the airport.

She then panned the camera to herself, wagging her finger, rolling her eyes and glaring at the camera.

The text overlay read: "Welcome to Singapore airport where they keep the drinking water in the priority section after you have to go through second security at the gate. Late stage capitalism means only wealthy people get to have water in their bottles for their 14-hour flights."

She added in the caption that the situation was "pissing (her) off so bad".

The video has since garnered more than 33,500 views, 470 likes and over 110 comments.

'Just walk over'

Many netizens, several of whom identified themselves as locals, were quick to rebut the TikToker's assumption, criticising her for jumping to conclusions.

"There's no such thing," said one.

"Just walk over to refill, no one is stopping you," another wrote, a sentiment echoed by many others.

Another clarified that water dispensers are available at all boarding areas and are free for everyone to use, adding that it "would be nice to not make assumptions that it's only for the rich and bougie or capitalism".

Several were amused or puzzled by the TikToker's reaction. Others questioned the intent of the video altogether.

"Is this supposed to be rage bait?" a commenter asked.

