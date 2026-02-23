Calling it CNY "does not erase" other cultures, she said. PHOTOS: CAITOFALLTRAITS/TIKTOK, SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

TikToker says using 'Chinese New Year' instead of 'Lunar New Year' does not 'erase' other cultures

A local content creator said that referring to the festive holiday as Chinese New Year (CNY) instead of Lunar New Year (LNY) "does not erase" the presence of other cultures, sparking a heated discussion online.

In a video uploaded on Feb 21, TikToker @caitofalltraits, real name Caitanya Tan, posed a question: "Why do we say Chinese New Year in Singapore, and should it be Lunar New Year instead?"

The clip has since amassed over 90,000 views and more than 600 comments.

Calling it CNY 'does not erase' other cultures

Ms Tan noted that LNY is an "umbrella term", and that countries such as Vietnam and Korea also celebrate their own versions of the holiday.

She emphasised that there are many variations of LNY, as people migrate to different regions and bring their traditions with them, adapting to "new histories, politics and identities".

Ms Tan pointed out that the traditional Chinese calendar is not purely solar, but lunisolar – a system that aligns both with the phases of the moon and the Earth's orbit around the sun.

In Singapore, most people refer to the festive holiday as CNY rather than LNY because of the country's large population of Chinese descent. "We refer specifically to the Chinese cultural celebration," said Ms Tan, poting out that Vietnam has Tết Nguyên Đán while Korea celebrates Seollal.

However, with English as Singapore's lingua franca, Singaporeans "map a lot of things through an anglicised lens", not because people are "proud of colonisation", but because it's still a big part of the country's "identity growth".

"Calling it CNY does not erase others, it simply names the tradition practiced locally in the way that we've always known it, which is why context is very important," Ms Tan said.

Netizens debate online

The video sparked considerable debate in the comments. "It's a Chinese calendar so ya it's Chinese new year," one wrote.

Another noted that just because other cultures have "different customs associated with the holiday, doesn't mean the roots of the festival are not Chinese."

CNY is "factual" and simply what Singaporeans grew up with, one said, adding that LNY is a term perhaps out of "convenience rather than accuracy."

Others disagreed, with one commenting that they feel "jealous" when it is called CNY as other races do not have a chance to "own it". Many explained that referring to the festive holiday as LNY is to "include" celebrations in countries like Vietnam and Korea.

"Non-Chinese people can celebrate Lunar New Year too," another wrote.

One user said they use CNY by default, but would say "Tết" when referring to the holiday in Vietnam, and Spring Festival if in China. "I don't see the fuss about it," they added.

Debates over the appropriate terminology for the New Year are a perennial affair. In early February, Nanyang Technological University was slammed online for inviting students to a "Lunar New Year" celebration.

Popular Chinese bubble tea brand Chagee also came under fire for using "Lunar New Year" in an Instagram post a week before the festival in 2025.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics TNP News

CNY

LNY