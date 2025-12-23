The TikToker felt the gym was not an appropriate place for the financial advisor to be touting his services. PHOTO: M4HYIER

TikToker rants about financial advisor who touted services, tried to recruit her in a gym

An undergraduate's TikTok rant about a financial advisor who tried to sell his financial services and recruit her while she was working out at the gym has gone viral.

@m4hyier, who says she is majoring in film, posted a video on Dec 18, saying a man showed her an e-flyer promoting a financial literacy course while she was at an unnamed gym.

He walked away when she indicated that she was not interested, but later approached her again to hand her his namecard and said to reach out if she was interested in joining his company. While his name is not revealed in the video, we see that he is a financial advisor at Great Eastern Life.

"Why are you like trying to sell things to people in the gym?" asks m4hyier in the clip. "Like if you go to the gym, just go to the gym – like just sweat, do your workout and get out of there.

"Now people will have to be worried about being approached by FAs in the gym, so that's crazy," she adds.

Her video has garnered at least 37,000 views, 721 reactions and 46 comments. It was also shared on Reddit where it was upvoted 557 times and received 157 comments.

'The gym is a place to work out'

Some netizens felt that the financial advisor's sales pitch was an invasion of privacy, with one encouraging the TikToker to hand his namecard to the gym staff. "The gym is a place to work out not to sell your product and services."

Others thought that the agent was using work as an excuse to ask her out. "He is just trying to befriend you. What he actually said were [sic] just a cover," said a commenter.

There were also netizens who felt she overreacted and ought to be more aware of how competitive the working world is.

"I don't care for FA and their methods. They can be annoying but seriously, the person merely gave you a name card. You either take the job or throw it in a bin. Get off your high horse. Hope one day, when you can't find a job, you'll think back and realise what a child you are." said a Redditor.

Another said: "The point is not about the guy. The point is...really such a big deal? If something like this gets to you, life is going to be so so so annoying."

Great Eastern Life has not responded to Stomp's request for comment.

