TikToker 'meowdiates' catfight to the delight of netizens: 'Deserves an Emmy'

A clip of an influencer who broke up a literal cat fight has gone viral, delighting netizens who say he deserves an Emmy.

TikToker Yusoff Rasid, or @muyusoff, posted the video on Dec 9 with the main title "Sidequest: Stopping a Catfight".

The 52-second clip sees him striding towards two meowing cats at the foot of an HDB block. Identifying one as Cookie, he asks if it is okay and asks the other cat, which appears to be a tabby: "Why you angry, angry? You want me to call police?"

He then asks the cat its name and decides to give it one. "How about James?"

The cat protests as the subtitles "YOU DON'T ANYHOW" appear, but muyusoff settles on Hafiz. "Listen Hafiz," he tells the tabby. "Sometimes, you have to let go, OK? Life is very short. There's no time for fighting. Right?"

The cat's response is imagined in the subtitles as: "You talk too much la uncle."

"Where you going?" he asks as Hafiz walks away. "When you feel better, you can come back, OK? Then we can be friends," he tells the departing cat.

The video ends with muyusoff and partner trying to feed Hafiz the cat. "Peace on earth, come on," he says, and the cat accepts their peace offering. "Yes…. Dispute resolved, for now."

The cllip has since garnered more than 448,500 views, 67,800 reactions and 412 comments.

'Great episode – deserves an Emmy'

The video amused netizens, with some saying Hafiz the cat reminded them of their own pets. "'DONT ANYHOW!' got me laughing for 10 hours," said a commenter.

Various TikTokers claimed to know the cats or their owners, while others shared their own experiences with neighbourhood cats.

"I am always the police or mediator between 2 community cats at my block," said one, to which muyusoff replied: "We need more meowdiators."

"Once I did that then (one) of the cat [sic] scratch me," said another. "This one cannot anyhow do at home," said muyusoff.

Others asked for a regular series of cat-themed content. "Create more cat videos please," said a netizen.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation