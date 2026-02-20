TikToker laments quieter CNY gatherings in S'pore: 'Glue generation is disappearing'

The TikToker asked if Chinese New Year feels like "the party’s ending". PHOTOS: EERNIETV/TIKTOK

A TikToker shared in a post why he thinks Chinese New Year gatherings in Singapore are becoming a dying tradition, citing reasons like the older generation "disappearing" and the sense of a "comparison season" that deters young people from meeting up.

"Is it just me, or does Chinese New Year feel like the party's ending?" Ernie Loh asked in a post on Feb 19, describing a mellow, half-hearted atmosphere during the recent festive season.

The 36-year-old dog trainer detailed four reasons for the perceived trend, the first being that the "glue generation is disappearing", referring to the "one or two people that made Chinese New Year happen" in every family.

He suggested that others are not stepping up to take on the role of "social anchors", with members of the younger generation choosing not to maintain attendance in the same way.

"Participation just drops, the energy changes immediately," he added.

Low fertility rate and increased avoidance

Mr Loh also cited Singapore's low fertility rate, which translates to smaller family sizes.

"Festivals rely on kids — noise, movement, density — and without that it feels controlled, quiet. Not nostalgic anymore," he explained.

Another reason he highlighted was that gatherings had become "all about money" instead of enjoying time spent with family, as conversations often revolved around luck, horoscopes, and careers.

"Everything's commercialised and transactional. Even the language in CNY is always about prosperity," Mr Loh said. "When something becomes that financial, the emotional aspect tends to just disappear."

Millennials might also resort to booking a holiday during the festive season to avoid uncomfortable conversations, he added.

He concluded that Chinese New Year traditions may not be dying, but are simply "aging with our society", asking who was responsible for rebuilding them.

In response to Stomp's queries, Mr Loh said he noticed changes in his interactions during New Year gatherings.

"Fewer people are curious, excited and just there for the festivities. I guess as life goes on experiences also has changed family dynamics," he observed.

Mr Loh added that he is based in Bangkok and returned to Singapore so his daughter could visit family members for the New Year.

Holidays are 'commercial' and 'soulless': Netizens

The post garnered over 34,800 views, with many netizens agreeing with his perspective.

"It's because the older folks are slowly disappearing. They are the ones who really made CNY feel like CNY," one netizen mused.

Some described the holidays in Singapore as "commercial", arguing that holidays are "all about making money" rather than a genuine celebration.

Others cited slower economic growth, resulting in people being less willing to splurge during the festive season.

Another commenter suggested: "Be that person who brings people back together."

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from Mr Loh.

