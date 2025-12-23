The TikToker stood blindfolded outside Waterway Point with a pile of gifts. PHOTO: NAUGHTIEPOTATO/TIKTOK

Tiktoker hands out free Christmas gifts at Waterway Point, man threatens to call police on him

When 31-year-old entrepreneur Kevin Wee stood outside Waterway Point with a pile of gifts and a sign inviting people to take what they wanted, a member of the public threatened to call the police on him.

Mr Wee, the creator behind TikTok account @radical_kindness_, which aims to promote acts of kindness toward strangers, told Stomp that he had made a similar video in 2023.

This year, he recreated the video - standing blindfolded outside Waterway Point with children's toys and a sign that read: "If you would like Christmas gifts for your kids but find it tough, come take one."

Mr Wee added that the initiative aims to raise awareness of an upcoming three-day barefoot walk across Singapore to raise $30,000 for children with special needs.

Elderly man threatens with police call

In a video posted by an intern, @naughtiepotato, documenting the behind-the-scenes process, an elderly man on a personal mobility device (PMD) asks the pair to move.

The man can be heard telling them that they are not allowed to be there. Mr Wee responds that it is not illegal. The man, who thought he was a foreigner, also threatens to call the police on him.

"I think he was just not happy that he was being filmed," Mr Wee told Stomp. "I wasn't even planning on using the footage."

After Mr Wee explained the situation to him, the man calmed down and did not pursue the matter.

'We need space for grace': TikToker

Mr Wee said he understands why others might be sceptical of his intentions, and is mindful of consent and helping others understand the context of his actions.

"(Members of the public) are either incredulous, glancing and ignoring, not wanting to get involved. Some kids want to take, but parents pull them away."

Some respond positively, as Mr Wee recalled how a young girl gave him money and two ladies bought drinks for him. "It's heartwarming to see, and it reminds me there is kindness in Singaporeans."

"I do think we need a bit of space for grace, softness and humanity," he told Stomp. "That's also why I did this, as my channel is about kindness. Christmas is a season of giving, yet not all kids can afford the same privileges."

