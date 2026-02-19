The man demonstrated an “effective way to chase away birds at air-conditioner ledge”. PHOTOS: CHANFANPENG/TIKTOK

TikToker draws backlash for using electric water gun to shoot at pigeons on air-conditioner ledge

A resident has drawn criticism for using an electric water gun to scare away pigeons on his air-conditioner ledge, saying it was a "perfect, fun, and interesting way" to prevent them from gathering.

In a post on Feb 18, Mr Chan, who goes by @chanfanpeng on TikTok, demonstrated what he called an "effective way to chase away birds at air-conditioner ledge".

Showing two pigeons perched on the ledge outside his kitchen, Mr Chan proceeds to open the window and reach for a black water gun.

He aims with a scope fitted on the gun before pulling the trigger and shooting jets of water towards the pigeon. Flashing lights are also seen in the window's reflection as the shots are fired.

Mr Chan then turns to another bird perched on an adjacent ledge, shooting water at it and causing it to fly away.

In the comments, he added that the method would keep the birds away for a period of time.

TikToker claims water gun would not hurt animals

Speaking to Stomp, Mr Chan said the birds would land on his air-conditioner ledge multiple times each day and leave droppings, causing a stench.

A pet bird owner himself, Mr Chan recalled spraying his own bird with water to clean it, which gave him the idea to use a water gun to scare the pigeons away.

He added that he had purchased the device from TikTok, where it was marketed as a "Strong electric water gun toy". Its features include continuous spraying and high-speed functions, and it is described as suitable for both children and adults."

When asked about comments accusing him of animal cruelty, he retorted: "Kids playing in swimming pool shooting one another is that considered cruelty? Rain drops on bird, is this going to hurt them?"

He also clarified that spraying the water would not hurt the animals.

On its website, the National Parks Board (NParks) advised members of the public to observe pigeons from a distance, and refrain from touching, chasing, or cornering the animals.

Stomp has reached out to NParks for comment.

Netizens criticise TikToker's actions: 'This is animal cruelty'

The video garnered over 44,000 views, with netizens sharing mixed reactions on the topic.

Some netizens reported having similar issues with pigeons, with one saying that authorities should "ban this type of open air-con ledge", calling it a "love bed for pigeons".

Another user said they had also used a water gun to chase away birds, but neighbours complained that the water had dripped onto their laundry. Mr Chan later clarified that laundry was not hung on that side of his block.

However, his actions raised alarm bells for other netizens, who tagged the police and an animal welfare group in the comments.

"This is animal cruelty," one said, while another TikToker said they had reported the case to the authorities.

One user suggested installing netting, pointing out that Mr Chan's method was not sustainable.

