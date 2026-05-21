TikToker distributes tissue packets at hawker centre, accidentally ‘chopes’ tables

The TikToker placed nine tissue packets on separate tables at a hawker centre.

A TikToker who gave out packets of tissues at a hawker centre in a viral video drew amused reactions from netizens who mistook the initiative for “choping” tables, joking that they had to stand because of it.

TikTok user @poppypyjamas shared a video on 16 May, showing them placing tissue packets on tables at an undisclosed hawker centre.

The user repeats the process nine times, writing in the caption that they were “giving away 50 tissues at a hawker centre”.

Using tissue packets to reserve seats, commonly known as “choping”, is a well-known aspect of Singaporean culture which even earned its own article in The Straits Times in 2025.

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‘Stand and eat cos of all the tissues’: Amused netizens

The viral video gained over 238,600 views, as netizens jokingly lamented that they had to “stand and eat cos of all these tissues.”

“I think they will think that someone’s sitting there,” one netizen commented, while another said that the user had “booked the whole hawker centre”.

Others praised the TikToker for the “kind act”, saying that it was “so sweet”.

“Great idea! Everyone do this and nobody dares to use tissue paper to chope table any more. Finders keepers,” a commenter wrote.

Stomp has reached out to poppypyjamas for more information.

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