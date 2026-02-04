The TikToker had called the group "tree dancers". PHOTOS: SATAYPLAYZ/TIKTOK

TikToker amused by 'tree dancing' seniors circling plants in Jurong, it's actually a form of meditation

A TikToker was left amused after seeing a group of seniors circling a tree and potted plants outside Jurong West Library, and wondered what they were up to.

User @satayplayz shared a video of the sight on his TikTok account, showing four groups of elderly people dressed in track pants and sports shoes.

Each group, comprising about six people, forms a circle around a tree or what appears to be a potted plant.

They circle the tree slowly, holding out their right hands towards the plants with their left hands poised in front of them.

"Everyone here is worshipping the tree," the TikToker says with a laugh. "There's full music playing in the background."

His caption adds in capital letters: "We found tree dancers."

Stomp has reached out to satayplayz for comment.

What are they doing?

The exercise resembles a meditative practice called Energy Bagua, a method aimed at "rapidly replenishing vital life energy and improving overall health and wellness".

It involves circling trees to promote harmony between practitioners and nature, and is said to help with pain management and a variety of chronic conditions.

In 2023, another group of elderly people made headlines for circling a tree at the Canopy@J Link in Jurong East.

Netizens amused

Netizens were equally amused at the sight, as one joked: "Apparently the tree is supposed to grow."

Others reported seeing similar groups "dancing around trees" in Khatib and Yishun.

Another netizen even quipped that this was their "retirement dream".

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics