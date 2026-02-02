The 24-year-old was seen going around Our Tampines Hub, distributing food to those in need. PHOTO: NAIVANDERWAAL/TIKTOK

TikTok live-seller uses food bought by HBB customers to feed rough sleepers around Our Tampines Hub

A TikTok live-seller visited Our Tampines Hub at 2am to hand out boxes of food bought by home-based business (HBB) customers to rough sleepers.

@naivanderwaal, 24, a live-seller for HBBs, livestreamed herself and other volunteers handing out meals to those in need on Jan 30.

In clips curated from her TikTok LIVE, she can be seen approaching people resting on rows of chairs at the hub's Festive Plaza and surrounding areas to offer food and drinks.

The post by has since garnered more than 25,400 views, 871 reactions, and 20 comments.

"If any of you guys know about other places that there is a lot of like homeless people, let me know," she added.

'We should help where possible, even in small ways'

Speaking to Stomp, Nai, who declined to disclose her surname, told Stomp that it was her most recent visit to the area, and that around 15 to 18 individuals received meals from her that night.

When HBB customers place their orders, they are given the option to purchase extra boxes to be given to the needy. Drinks are also provided by Nai and her team, sometimes using extra contributions from customers, with any leftover amount accounted for and returned.

"The people who usually join me when I help distribute food are my viewers and supporters who voluntarily participate," she said.

Nai added that the live stream was not just about handing out food — it was a way to document the "act of helping" and inspire others to look out for people in need. Some of those who received the food also opened up about their struggles, from not having a stable place to stay to lacking financial means.

The livestreamer told Stomp that she and her team have gone to different locations to distribute food, including Our Tampines Hub, Geylang and welfare homes.

Netizens praised her for the effort

Netizens praised the TikToker for going out of her way to help those in need.

"Nai, thank you for doing this," one commented, while another added: "Bless you and your team."

"I like ur [sic] kindness to homeless," a netizen wrote.

