Three teens arrested after allegedly assaulting man, 34, and stealing $8k One Piece cards

Three teenagers, aged between 15 and 17, were arrested for their suspected involvement in a case of robbery with hurt.

The police said in a news release that they were alerted to the incident at Balam Road in MacPherson on March 6 at about 1.10am.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenagers had allegedly met up with a 34-year-old man on the pretext of purchasing One Piece trading cards worth about $8,000 before assaulting him and stealing the items.

The victim sustained minor injuries and was taken conscious to the hospital.

Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and CCTV footage, officers from Bedok Police Division identified the three teenagers and arrested them within 16 hours of the report.

The stolen items were subsequently recovered.

A 17-year-old male teenager will be charged in court on March 9 with robbery with hurt.

The offence carries a jail term of at least five years and not more than 20 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The two other teenagers are assisting with investigations.

The police said they will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the perpetrator, and call for the police as soon as possible.

Have something to say? Join in!

See something interesting? Contribute your story to us.

Explore more on these topics robbery

arrested

assault

teenagers