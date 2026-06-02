A woman tied the knot with her fiancé, an inmate at Tanah Merah Prison School, on Jan 15.

‘They finally approved my application’: Woman marries inmate fiancé at Tanah Merah Prison School 9 years after his arrest

After almost nine years of waiting, a woman finally tied the knot with her fiancé, who is currently an inmate at Tanah Merah Prison School.

Despite having six marriage applications rejected over four years, Nurashikin Husni Thamrin never gave up on marrying the man she loved, Berita Harian reported.

The 38-year-old team manager eventually wed Faredz Ashim on Jan 15, marking the end of a long journey that began when the couple first planned to marry in 2017.

Fiancé arrested two weeks before wedding in 2017

Just two weeks before their big day in 2017, Nurashikin said her fiancé was arrested.

It was reported that Faredz, 39, was first arrested in 2012 for drug-related offences and served a three-year prison sentence. He was arrested again in 2017.

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For the second case, he reportedly received a reduced sentence of 14 years.

‘They finally approved my application’

Nurashikin had been applying to the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) for permission to marry Farez since 2020. However, her requests were repeatedly denied until 2024.

“I tried everything, including writing to the authorities at the time. Alhamdulillah, they finally approved my application,” she said, adding that she meets her husband twice a month.

While the experience left her feeling lonely and isolated at times, Nurakshikin said she was grateful for the support provided by SPS and her kadi — a solemniser — throughout the marriage process.

Nurakshikin said the kadi explained how the prison solemnisation would be conducted, what she could expect on the day, and even held sessions with the couple to share advice on married life, as well as his experience officiating marriages involving other inmates.

Despite strict security measures throughout the ceremony, Nurashikin said she was given some flexibility to choose the outfits for the special occasion. She added that she and her husband were also allowed a few minutes together after the marriage solemnisation.

Explaining her decision to tie the knot now, Nurashikin said she was concerned that she might not be informed if anything were to happen to Farez while he was in prison.

Fiancé currently pursuing a degree

During his time in prison, Faredz is said to have actively participated in rehabilitation programmes while focusing on his education.

He even completed a diploma and is currently pursuing a degree in supply chain management at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS).

Faredz has also emerged as one of the top students, earning several awards and financial accolades for his academic achievements.

Nurashikin has documented parts of their journey on TikTok under her account @ashiethamrin.

Stomp has reached out to Nurashikin for comment.

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