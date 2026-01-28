Poor "Jason" from Singapore can't handle Thailand, says satirical Facebook page My Thailand. PHOTO: STRAITS TIMES, MY THAILAND/FACEBOOK

Thai Facebook page takes brutal dig at S'porean tourists: 'You treat this country like a giant clearance sale at Uniqlo'

A brutal Facebook takedown of "Jason" — the stereotypical Singaporean tourist in Thailand — has tickled netizens, especially those from the Republic who readily held their hands up and admitted to the behaviour described in the post.

Written as a letter to the "Singaporean Tourist Currently 'Auditing' the Night Market", the My Thailand post details quirks of Singaporeans such as an obsession with hygiene, proclaiming that things are "so cheap, leh", and expecting everything to be organised.

And of course, the ever-present tendency to "chope" tables with tissue paper.

"You didn't need to tell us you're from Singapore, Jason. We heard the complaints from three blocks away," the post says.

'You treat this entire country like a giant clearance sale at Uniqlo'

"You are delighted by the prices, yet you act like the environment itself is a personal attack on your hygiene standards," the post continues, describing how the said tourist sanitises everything from cutlery to chairs with wet wipes.

The tourist is also told that "chope" culture doesn't work in Thailand, a "glorious, messy, chaotic country".

"If you are so terrified of a little dust, a little sweat, and a little chaos, then stop complaining. Go back home, pay $25 for your chicken rice, and enjoy it in a silence so sterile you can hear your own bank account draining."

The post, made on Jan 27, has had at least 1,600 reactions and 327 comments.

'I apologize for our cheapo tourists'

Many commenting on the post identified themselves as Singaporean, including some who live in Thailand. "Thanks for the laughs and I (apologise) for our cheapo tourists," said one netizen.

"Guilty as charged!" said another Singaporean.

While some were critical of the stereotypical Singaporean tourist, others wondered about the $25 chicken rice the post alluded to. "Can someone tell me where to get $25 chicken rice in SG? So far my hawker fare is about $4-5 and my main worry (is) the birds visiting my plate when I go get chilli refill," said one Singapore.

Some did defend the behaviour that the post satirised. "What's wrong with wiping utensils and tables with wet wipes? Personal hygiene preferences," said a Facebook user.

But most took little offence, as My Thailand is known for mocking the various types of tourists visiting Thailand. "My Singaporean colleagues here are laughing their heads off at this," said a commenter.

"Singaporean here. Thanks for saying it out loud. And thank you for being ruthless and truthful. I would like to apologise that some Singaporeans are like that, most of us aren't that way," said another.

