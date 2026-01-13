The stall's slogan is "You’ll Never Eat Prata Alone". PHOTO: HUNGRYGORILLA88/INSTAGRAM

'Temu Luis Diaz'? Prata stall in Teban Gardens goes viral over 'ex-Liverpool player' joke

A video of a roti prata stall in Teban Gardens — jokingly claimed to be run by a former Liverpool footballer — has gone viral.

Shared on Instagram by @hungrygorilla88 on Jan 11 with the text overlay "ex Liverpool player retired selling Prata at Teban Garden", the clip has racked up more than 2.4 million views.

Haji E-Moiden Food Stall sports the tagline "You'll Never Eat Prata Alone" — a nod to Liverpool Football Club's slogan, You'll Never Walk Alone, which is also the English Premier League champions' theme song.

The stall is also decked out in Liverpool fan paraphernalia, indicating that the stall's boss is a Liverpool fan.

A quick online check shows that the stall has been operating at Teban Market Place for several years, and even received a visit from former Member of Parliament Foo Mee Har.

'He looks like Luis Diaz'

Most netizens appeared amused, taking the caption as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the stall owner's supposed resemblance — however loose — to Liverpool winger Luis Díaz.

"Pretty sure the joke is he looks like Luis Diaz," one Instagram user commented.

"Temu Luiz diaz," another quipped, referencing the e-commerce platform.

Others joined in with their own playful takes on which Liverpool star the prata seller resembled.

"Congrats Stevie Gerrard on your business it looks like you," one joked, referencing the former Reds' captain who bears little resemblance to the stall owner.

Some comments, however, were more focused on the food rather than who the mystery player was.

"Best Prata in Teban! Some says in the west!" said one user. "His sambal is the best... I still eat at his stall whenever I go to Teban.," said another.

Not everyone found the joke amusing.

"Ex Liverpool player? I'm a fan for 30 years yet I don't know who is he. Please don't put title like this... Don't give wrong info just to promote business," wrote a disgruntled Liverpool supporter.

"Looks like no Liverpool player ever," another commented.

In the comments, the stall joined in on the joke with laughing emojis, writing: "Thank you for your support."

The video's creator replied: "Your queue always outside the penalty box boss, very hard to score your prata."

The stall then quipped back: "Then hopefully can score during injury time."

Stomp has reached out to the owner of Haji E-Moiden Food Stall for comment.

What do you think?

Have something to say? Comment below

Want to share a story? Send it to us by emailorWhatsApp.

Get more of Stomp's latest updates by following us on:

Join the conversation